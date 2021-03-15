W.Issam R. and a cousin stole the hundred kilogram gold coin “Maple Leaf” from the Berlin Bode Museum in March 2017. Their value: 3.75 million euros. And he was presumably also there when priceless jewelery was stolen from the Green Vault in Dresden – along with six other men from his extended family. It is about perpetrators like Wissam R. in the first Berlin situation report on clan crime, which was presented on Monday. In it, the State Criminal Police Office assigns 388 people in the capital to clan crime. In the past year, 291 suspects from this area were registered, which means that they accounted for 1,013 criminal offenses.

What can be said about these criminals? 95 percent of them are men. Most of them are young, between 18 and 25 years old, and the age up to 30 is also strongly represented. Most of them have already committed a variety of offenses: drug trafficking, theft, robbery, fraud, illegal possession of weapons and traffic offenses. The lawn with expensive luxury cars is part of the show off behavior of young men. Of the 291 suspects, 197 committed up to four crimes in the past year, the remaining 94 five or more crimes. A 23-year-old Lebanese had 48 crimes in 2020, compared to 173 in the past five years.These included theft, fraud, robbery, bodily harm, drug offenses, violations of the gun law, insults, damage to property, trespassing, bribery and violations of the residence law .

German nationality

Almost half, namely 45 percent of the 388 perpetrators of clan crime, have German citizenship. The Lebanese have around 17 percent, in 15 percent of the cases the nationality is unclear. The Senate is increasingly relying on the deportation of clan criminals and has recently achieved individual successes. The high proportion of perpetrators with German citizenship shows, however, that deportations are only a limited means of proceeding against members of the clans.

Who do the investigators actually have in view? In Berlin they limit the term clan crime “to the crime of members of ethnically isolated structures of Arab origin, whose ethnic roots can be traced back to so-called Mhallami Kurds, Lebanese and stateless Palestinians and who at the time immigrated from Lebanon as war refugees”. Other groups, such as Chechens or Roma, are not taken into account, even if they have similar structures. The red-red-green Senate has also refrained from assigning criminal offenses to specific family names – in contrast to what is done in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is governed by black and yellow. “We don’t take anyone into kin just because they are members of a particular family. We take action against criminals, not against families, ”said Berlin’s Senator for the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD) on Monday.

More than 1000 criminal charges

The Berlin police are also trying to unsettle the scene and prevent criminal business by carrying out checks in places where clan criminals meet or make money. Last year the police had 240 missions, more than 70 of them together with other authorities, from customs to food inspection to the public order and youth welfare office. It controlled 159 bars or cafes, 127 barber shops, 102 shisha bars, 27 betting shops and nine brothels. Of the 525 objects checked, 85 were closed, more than 1,000 criminal charges and a good 5,600 proceedings for administrative offenses were initiated. Among other things, 374 kilograms of water pipe tobacco and 78 cars were confiscated.

Interior Senator Geisel is convinced that the concept, which was developed in the Neukölln district, a stronghold of the clans, and is now also being used in other districts, is showing initial successes. “The police are noticing increasing uncertainty among the criminal clan members. The criminals now seem to notice that we mean business. ”In a particularly brazen case in the area of ​​clan crime, the Berlin public prosecutor brought charges against 20-year-old Munyr F on Monday. He is said to be together in May 2019, at the age of 18 Having broken into a Berlin elementary school with at least one accomplice, sawing open a glass showcase there and stealing the art object “Goldnest” exhibited in it. It’s worth 28,000 euros. The suspicion could not be substantiated against co-accused. The “gold nest” has disappeared since the theft.