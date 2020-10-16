Armbands on their arms, the police from the Anti-Corruption Office burst into the Ministry of Health, accompanied by IT experts. They also went to the homes of those who managed the Covid-19 epidemic at the highest level of the State: Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, the former -Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn and Sibeth Ndiaye, the former government spokesperson. Searches carried out as part of the investigations opened last July following the management of the Covid crisis. Has the government willfully refrained from taking measures that could have improved the safety of citizens?

To date, nine complaints from individuals, doctors and associations have been deemed admissible. Their lawyer denounces a change in doctrine. It is the Court of Justice of the Republic examines the case, the only body empowered to judge ministers in the exercise of their functions. The search had been planned for a long time. In the afternoon of October 15, the Prime Minister gave his support to Olivier Véran: he declared that the confidence he places in him is “total”. For his part, Édouard Philippe let it be known that he was at the disposal of justice.