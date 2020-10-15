Searches were carried out on Thursday, October 15, at the home of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, the Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon, the former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and the former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn, according to the ministry of Health and franceinfo information. These searches are part of the investigation into the management of the Covid-19 pandemic by the political and health authorities.

These searches are part of the judicial investigation open early July by the Court of Justice of the Republic for their management of the health crisis linked to Covid-19. Some 90 complaints had been filed against members of the government, calling into question their management of the epidemic in France. But only nine complaints had been deemed admissible.

These search operations took place “without difficulty”, according to the Department of Health.