Migrants, beyond the political struggle and propaganda, the issue is of interest to few

There immigration management over the past thirty years resembles a tragicomedy in which the rolessometimes interchanged according to the political position, they are constantly distorted in relation to the real intentions, to concrete prospects and, for the few who have them, to visions of the future. The only ones who play a real part often, at the fall of the curtain, with a tragic ending, they are adults and children with no fault other than that of trusting an evanescence, called the European Union.



And yes, for everyone the chimera is the structure and political organization of a continent that it would not deserve the melancholic demise to which national and continental leaders destined it. Handmaids and vassals of imperialisms, globalist visions, financial potentates, philanthropists of Humanity, – in solidarity and charitable at the limit of glorification, which the Mind of the NGO, also called the Vatican, will also be able to beatify – intellectuality of Davos, UN with its Agencies and much more, these are the nerve centers and driving forces of single European thought.

We have distanced ourselves from what we wanted to understand when speaking of emigration, gathering ourselves together for a few seconds in memory of the tens of thousands who disappeared at sea. They are dead that, beyond the political struggle and propaganda, are fundamentally of interest to a few. On the contrary, death as a testimony and a tool to strengthen the thesis and antithesis of objective partisans and alignment beliefs of a phenomenon that started quietly in the seventies, therefore, fifty years old, obsolete but which appears emergency with every shipwreck. Then after the mannered condolences and the usual mantras, following great shipwrecks, the professional storytellers work to tell a thirty-year story.

2013 October 3, leaving aside the previous ones, 368 dead and a few dozen missing off Lampedusa mobilize domestic politics and the European Commission. Letta and President Barroso arrive on the island and declare: “Europe cannot turn away when there are sinking boats, the image of hundreds of coffins will never go away from my mind”.

