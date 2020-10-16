Former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in Paris on September 29, 2020 (BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

Never very pleasant to start the day with the police at his home and in his mayor’s office. But the elected representative of Le Havre plays down. “We knew it could happen” said his entourage. “For him, normal to be accountable” adds a friend. Edouard Philippe has also played his trump card in fashion “Justice is doing its job”, answering questions from the press yesterday during a trip to Marseille, tweeting a photo of him too, hands in his pockets on a boat during a visit to the autonomous port.

But beware, relaxation does not mean carefree. Because a new appointment on the agenda: the Assembly’s committee of inquiry, next Wednesday at 2.15 p.m. His first audition, which he is preparing hard. “He’s wide awake, he’s on the ball” confides a loved one while another develops: “He knows that every word counts. He has notably reviewed the entire chronology of events with his main collaborators, agendas in hand. And he will not hesitate to point out the divided doctors, the WHO who have sailed a lot”. In short, Edouard Philippe if necessary is ready to scratch.