In any activity, discipline or personal challenge, it is always good to know where the possible ceiling is (the potential) and then make the decisions that allow you to get closer to it.

“In the case of a crop, the yields potential we are interested because it is the yield when there are no limitations except radiation and temperature in full interaction with the hybrid ”, explained from Balcarce, Aníbal Cerrudo, a reference in crop ecophysiology at INTA and the National University of Mar del Plata (UNMdP) , during the second DAR (Regional Agronomic Demonstration) day organized by the German company KWS to celebrate its 15 years of genetic improvement in Argentina.

Aníbal Cerrudo, a benchmark in crop ecophysiology, explained how the improvement increased corn yields.

“It is a very good indicator to compare the yield that highly intensified production systems can look for, with irrigation and high doses of fertilization fertilization, but it is also interesting because the increase in potential yield allows increase the yields achieved in the field even in stressful conditions, ”said Cerrudo.

“What we saw – it is the second year that they do trials to test potential – is that the average increase from one year to another was 110 kilos per hectare per year, which, taking since 2000, when KWS launched its first hybrid in the area, it marks more than 2,000 kilos of increase in potential yield ”, he argued. Today it aspires to have a potential of more than 20 tons of grain in these trials.

The idea is to understand how improvement has increased potential. “What we are seeing is that the improvement process has achieved an increase in the destinations that are set in the critical period of corn, we have a larger size of the destination, the product of the number by the potential weight of the grains and this makes When filling the grains, we have more growth destined for these reproductive structures, more growth after flowering, which goes to the grain, ”Cerrudo graphed.

The ecophysiology benchmark warned that this greater growth in the reproductive stage marks that it has a greater demand for nutrients, something that can have an impact on the management of the crop.

Silage materials

Luis Bertoia, researcher and professor at the University of Lomas de Zamora, also participated in the seminar, who praised the work of KWS (“which increases the cost of research”) of having two lines: grain and silage, plus a group of double hybrids. purpose.

Luis Bertoia, a researcher at the University of Lomas de Zamora, analyzed how the sowing density is a determining factor in the quality of the silo.

Bertoia referred to the work they are doing to evaluate the behavior of hybrids conceptually for silage. One of the keys is density. The other, the time of harvest “which is not a problem in hybrids for grain but it is in those used for ensiling.”

“This is important more than anything in Argentina because in Europe the producers have the machine when they need it because it is generally theirs and they are smaller surfaces, they also have subsidies, on the other hand here, we manage thousands of hectares to chop all in a window of time, ”said Bertoia.

So if the contractor goes ahead and bites earlier there will be quality problems and if it is late too. “Therefore, there is what is called the chopping window, which ranges from 30 to 45% of dry matter in the entire plant, but the duration of this period changes according to the graniferous hybrid in question,” said Bertoia. And he specified: “In graniferous hybrids the window is shorter because they are hybrids prepared to have the grain dry, on the other hand, if we use them for silage we need to prolong it”.

So, the graniferous hybrids can take between 15 and 20 days and the hybrids designed for silage are aimed to have up to 30 days of window. “Which implies a great flexibility for the contractor that can arrive in a wider time range without giving up the quality of the chopped material ”, pointed out Bertoia.

The other issue that Bertoia has been studying for years is density as a determining factor in the final quality of the whole plant.

“A graniferous hybrid has a specific recommendation according to the area in which it is sown, but that same hybrid used for silage should be sown with 15% more seeds in the most problematic environments, and 30% more in the best ones where there are better soils and less frequent droughts ”, explained Bertoia. And he continued: grain production curve it goes up as the density increases up to a certain point, then, as we put more plants and the grain yield decreases and we do see an increase in the yield of the rest of the plant, an increase in the digestible dry matter of the complete plant ”.

Now this is for graniferous hybrids that are used for ensiling. When you work with hybrids designed to ensile things changes. No need to increase density. “Those hybrids already thought of as sileros are generally sown with a lower density than the typical grains due to the architecture of the plant and the composition they have ”, Bertoia recalled.