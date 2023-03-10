Management | Kaori Uehigashi’s parents came to Finland to separate chicks. Now the daughter is breaking boundaries in the male-dominated consulting business.

Kaori Uehigashi, who grew up Finnish, experienced culture shock in Japan. He believes that growing up between two cultures has been beneficial in working life.

Kaori Uehigashi is one of the few women who have aspired to management positions in the consulting industry. The multicultural background has helped her career forward, she believes.

Kaori Uehigashi is used to the fact that strangers often start speaking English to him in Finland. That happens even if he is in the company of his Finnish friends.

He is mistaken for a foreigner all the time because he looks Japanese.