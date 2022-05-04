Management Kaarina Vuori, 38, is a unique case as a leader in her field – she has at least two qualities that bosses usually lack

Kaarina Vuori’s election as the chairman of the Floorball Association was historic. She is the first woman to chair a large team in Finland. “I hope to get into a situation where it’s not a matter of being a woman chairing a sports organization,” Vuori says.

“En maybe not such a prototype of a federation boss. Our community of species is such that different choices can be made, and I want to be worthy of trust. ”

This is what the new chairman of the Floorball Association said Kaarina Vuori immediately after their choice.

The mountain will pilot 55,000 licensed floorball players for at least the next 1.5 years, when Risto Kauppinen resigned from his position and decided to focus on his paid work for the Finnish Hockey Association as Executive Director.

The choice of the mountain is historic, as she is the first woman to chair the Finnish Floorball Association and at the same time the large Team Game Association in Finland.

The Swedish floorball association is already run by a woman Märit Bergendahl.

“There are not too many women in the leadership of the sports federations yet. We hope to come to a situation where it is not a matter of being a woman chairing a sports organization, ”says Vuori.

He then refers to his other special feature, his age.

“The chairmen of the organizations have met to have more life experience.”

The mountain, 38, represents the young guard of sports leaders. The chairman of the Finnish Sports Association belongs to the same age group Sami Itani35.

Together in mind, Mountain goes into the mold of a sports director: he knows his sport thoroughly.

His sports career was long. He played 200 matches in the floorball league and the youth national team as well as coached the juniors.

Mountain’s career has also been one of floorball. And the presidency was not the only one he started at a young age.

The mountain has been in the background of the sport for 20 years.

His studies in marine biology were interrupted when he started organizing value tournaments for the sport at the age of 25 as the competition coordinator for the International Floorball Federation IFF.

“Maybe I wasn’t motivated to graduate when I knew I wasn’t going to do those jobs.”

Experience was washed Vuori had gained the role of Finnish team leader at three 19-year-old World Championships for girls. To this wash he moved straight from the position of captain of the youth national team, under the age of 20.

Since 2011, Vuori has been the Development Director of Arena Center, Finland’s largest floorball company. In recent years, she has been on parental leave and study leave.

Vuori has followed his own paths to his trust operations. He was elected to the IFF board in the summer of 2019 before he was even on the board of the Finnish Floorball Association.

This matter was rectified in 2020 when clubs elected him a board member by a landslide.

“ “The parents joked that our address could have changed for the Mosahall.”

Kaarina Vuori’s management philosophy includes involvement and effective implementation of decisions.

Junior years The breeder of Tapanila Erä in northern Helsinki spent time at the floorball hall and also played football at the Malmi Ball Club.

“The parents joked that our address could have changed for Mosahall when we were there with my brother all the time,” Vuori says.

When Vuori was a junior, the floorball took him completely. In an interview with a skull site she recalls funding a tournament trip as a teenager by selling products she made herself with her playmates at Christmas sales.

“Next to the table of the team of boys of the same age were the mothers who had taken care of everything.”

The collection of camp money already showed one of the characteristics of the Mountain: the problems will be solved when action is taken.

The management philosophy of the mountain includes involvement and effective implementation of decisions.

“Gather the relevant people, discuss and make the best solution. Once the decision has been made, it is made and not left behind. ”

“ “Players may have to choose too early whether to continue with the sport or not.”

TPS captain and recent Finnish champion Jenna Saario received a gold medal from Kaarina Vuori, the new chairman of the Floorball Association.

Coming floorball Mountain has a vision. He wants more enthusiasts, which is why floorball needs other forms of play than five field players against five.

“New forms of play can reach new target groups. Anyone can play floorball as long as the right framework is built. ”

According to Vuori, new game forms are also needed to increase the number of enthusiasts. The growth in the number of licensed floorball players stopped even before the corona epidemic, and not everyone who stopped the sport during the epidemic has returned to the fields.

Floorball is in many ways a low-threshold sport, but it is also plagued by the drop-out phenomenon of young age groups. Too many juniors quit in their teens as the action approaches true competitive sports.

Although floorball has long been a favorite sport in school sports, there may even be a shortage of juniors in clubs. According to the mountain, the association and clubs should be able to offer enthusiasts other options in addition to the path to top floorball.

“Players may have to choose too early whether to continue with the sport or not.”

The decrease in the number of enthusiasts has a direct effect on competition. The more licensed players there are, the more targeted series can be set up for players of different levels. Through it, the game is meaningful and developing for everyone.

“If we don’t solve that dilemma, we’re in trouble. The association and the clubs need to create more channels for us to engage in dialogue with young people and to be better able to build activities that meet the aspirations of young people. ”

“ “Companies should be interested in the F-league viewer profile. There are young men and it is a difficult target group to reach. ”

League– and at the national team level, floorball already meets all the criteria for top sports, but Vuori needs new development steps. The association can help clubs by supporting and sparring, but the work itself must be done in clubs.

“Infrastructure, ie clubs and conditions, must be brought to a level where players have better opportunities to focus on top sports.”

In addition, floorball needs international growth. It is not enough that only Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and the Czech Republic play medals.

“Floorball needs more countries with genuine serial action on multiple levels. Floorball is bound to grow internationally if we want to reach the next level in Finland as well. ”

According to the mountain, Finland, as a large country in the species, must take responsibility for international development.

Clubs need more money for their activities to allow players to develop and focus on sports. In practice, this means a gradual transition from amateur sports to professionalism in top floorball.

Of course, more spectators and financially valuable partnerships for clubs are needed for league matches.

“Companies should be interested in the F-league viewer profile. There are young men and it is a difficult target group to reach. There are also a lot of families in the stands. I think the values ​​of the sport and the product are okay, but we should be able to highlight this better, ”Vuori reflects.

The values ​​of the species have also been tested in recent years as competition in the trough has intensified. Even in floorball, violent tackles and concussions have not been avoided, although the sport has been marketed as a game of skill.

The mountain says the health and safety of the players must not be compromised. The nature of the game must be such that no protective equipment is required except for goggles.

“The rules must be at a level where, for example, all Rigging on the head can be removed. Conditions must also be safe. ”

Mountain admits that he is interested in the next term as president of the union. Now it’s going to be like a test time on both sides.

She hopes that women will be more interested in leadership positions than at present. It would benefit the whole sport.

“Decision-making, taking things forward and the outcome would be better if decision-makers were equally of different ages and both sexes.”

Kaarina Vuori has previously worked for the International Floorball Association IFF. There, his forerunner was Secretary-General John Liljelund.