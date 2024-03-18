Management | Helsinki's politicians criticize the ousted leader's explanation: “It doesn't look elegant”

Helsinki's decision-makers consider hiring a ousted manager as a consultant with a monthly salary of almost 10,000 euros “strange” and out of style.

Helsinki the decision-makers harshly criticize the city's decision to hire the ousted HR director Nina Gross to do research on the city's management.

The investigation was recently completed. The fact that Gros had himself been ousted from the position of director, but was hired shortly after the ouster to consult at a monthly salary of almost 10,000 euros, causes particular irritation.

Gros himself had been quite unequivocally found to be a failure in leadership in the city's salary mess. In addition, Gros' investigative work was partly focused on his own former job description.

The content of the completed report receives criticism from all the ruling parties in Helsinki. The project is estimated to have cost around 150,000 euros.

City Councilor Otto Meri of the Coalition.

Helsinki the city councilor of the largest party, the coalition Otto Meri finds the situation strange.

“Undeniably it seems a bit strange that a fired HR director is hired to figure out management.”

However, he also has an understanding of the solution. Even though Gros didn't cope particularly well with the Sarastia salary payment mess, he still has an understanding of the city's personnel and the city's management model, says Meri.

Meri has not yet had time to familiarize herself with the report, but recognizes that there is room for improvement in Helsinki's management.

“Sarastia, and to some extent also Korona, showed that Helsinki's ability to prepare and act in such sudden crisis situations has not been the best possible. We have lacked sufficient operational capability from senior management.”

In his opinion, the competence of deputy mayors is also unspecified and unclear.

Greens councilor Amanda Pasanen.

Helsinki chairman of the green party group Amanda Pasanen says that the council group criticized the selection from the beginning.

“When we first heard about this last spring, we were surprised by this procedure and stated that an independent investigation would have been better.”

The greens also see that there is room for improvement in joint city management. for example, in how Helsinki manages to reduce its emissions and segregation. According to Pasanen, the report brought good perspectives to that.

“At the same time, we are of the opinion that the investigation was expensive in relation to what was obtained from it. Perhaps these conclusions, which were reached here, could have been reached with a lighter investigation.”

SDP city councilor Elisa Gebhard.

Also SDP city councilor Elisa Gebhardt says he is disappointed with the outcome of the investigation.

“I should have been able to do better. It's difficult to assess whether the setting we started with would have provided the conditions for a better end result,” he says.

According to Gebhard, the situation now appears as a golden handshake.

“It is very unfortunate.”

According to Gebhard, the city's political management system needs a better assessment and that was not done in the report.

“The drainage defects of the mayor's model should be evaluated more closely. Of course, it is important to develop operational management, but the big question is how the power of the decision-makers is distributed in this city.”

The Left Alliance accredited Mia Haglund says that it is obvious that the shortcomings in management shown by the Sarastia disaster must be addressed.

However, the results of Gros' survey do not correspond to its scope and price.

“The result of the report, that the operational management should have better connections and more cooperation, is a conclusion that could have been drawn even without such an investigation.”

In Haglund's opinion, the selection of Gros as the author of the report was also not justified and makes it look like a golden handshake.

“It seemed like quite a challenging starting point that, regardless of who it was, who has been in such a central position in the management, would set out to find out the problems of that same management.”

“This doesn't look very elegant if this was created as a way to make an exit for one person.”