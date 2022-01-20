Thursday, January 20, 2022
Management Finland fourth in the list measuring gender equality in the management of listed companies

January 20, 2022
Gender equality is not achieved in the management of European listed companies, the study shows.

Finland is again the fourth on the list to measure gender equality in the management of listed companies in Europe.

According to a study carried out by the European Women on Boards (EWoB), gender equality is not achieved in the management of European listed companies. Less than a third of all the various management positions in the nearly 700 European listed companies surveyed last year were held by women.

“More than half of European university students are women, but only 7% are CEOs of the largest companies,” says EWoB board member Päivi Jokinen in the bulletin.

Finland was also fourth in the 2020 survey. In the new study, Norway retained the top position it had in the previous year as well.

