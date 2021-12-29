Management Few women still serve as CEOs of listed companies, but the Central Chamber of Commerce believes the number will increase

The CEO is often promoted from financial or business management, where, according to the survey, only 14 per cent were women this year.

Listed companies 27 per cent of the members of the management teams were women this year, but only eight per cent are still CEOs, according to a review by the Central Chamber of Commerce. The proportions of women were the same in 2020 as well.

The Central Chamber of Commerce believes that the number of women as CEOs will increase in the future, as the proportion of women in technology and IT students has increased significantly in recent years.

“This will certainly be reflected in the increase in the number of women leaders in these fields in the future,” says a leading expert from the Central Chamber of Commerce. Ville Kajala in the bulletin.

The share of women was particularly high in the healthcare and financial sectors, while there are so far few women as business leaders in industry and the IT sector.