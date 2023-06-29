Markus Duesmann fought for his position at the head of Audi for a long time, but lost in the end. According to information from the FAZ, the supervisory board has decided to replace the 54-year-old top manager. On September 1st, Gernot Döllner will be the successor at the Audi headquarters in Ingolstadt.

The chief strategist of the parent company Volkswagen should bring calm to the leadership and ensure that the announced model offensive becomes a liberation for the brand with the four rings. According to the parent company, Audi needs management “that stands together in a spirit of trust.” Duesmann had worn himself out in trench warfare.

Recently, the dispute in management had escalated more and more. Nevertheless, VW is now trying to stage the bang in Ingolstadt as a peaceful handover. On Thursday morning, Duesmann, together with his successor Döllner and VW CEO Oliver Blume, came together in front of the assembled Wolfsburg board of directors to announce the change, as participants report. From 2 p.m. onwards, the Audi Supervisory Board then joined together for a meeting. Some inspectors were on site in Wolfsburg, others were present virtually. The result was clear: Duesmann, whose contract actually runs until the end of 2025, is leaving early.

On the road to too many construction sites

The graduate mechanical engineer was on too many construction sites at Audi. In addition to several botched model launches, the premium brand is weakening in the world’s largest car market. In China, Audi only has a really good vehicle on offer with the electric Q4. In the USA, too, the market share lags behind rivals Mercedes and BMW.







Meanwhile, at home in Ingolstadt, things have been rumbling for a long time. In the spring, several board members opposed Duesmann, including production manager Gerd Walker and HR director Xavier Ros. There was also increasing crunching with Sales Director Hildegard Wortmann, with whom Duesmann once worked at BMW, as well as with Head of Development Oliver Hofmann and important executives from the second and third row. The “Manager Magazin” reported on an “attempted coup” that the Audi boss barely survived. It hasn’t gotten any better since then, on the contrary: “If you have large parts of the entire management against you, then it can’t go well in the long run,” according to corporate circles.

The successor has the confidence of the VW boss

His designated successor, on the other hand, has the confidence of VW boss Blume, who also manages Porsche in a personal union. The 53-year-old Döllner has worked in various positions for the sports car manufacturer for more than two decades, including as a product strategist and as head of the Panamera series. In May 2021 he moved to Wolfsburg at the request of the then VW boss Herbert Diess. Since then, Döllner has been driving the transformation to electromobility. A plus point is that in his most recent positions he was closely involved in the restructuring of the crisis-ridden software division Cariad.



Designated Audi boss: Gernot Döllner

Image: Volkswagen AG



A number of difficulties at Audi have their roots in this unit, which Duesmann was responsible for himself in the early days. Because of the debacle with Cariad’s new software architecture, several new models had to be postponed. For example, the electric SUV Q6 E-tron, which is so urgently needed in the product family, will not be launched until the beginning of 2024 – two years late. At the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich in early September, Audi’s current weakness will become apparent to many visitors: no large stand, no world premieres. The public should only see the Q6 E-tron later. Meanwhile, Cariad is being completely reorganized with a number of implications for future Audi models.







Superficially, the numbers speak for Duesmann

The pure business figures look superficially as if they speak for Duesmann: With annual profits of 7.6 billion euros and a return on sales of 12.2 percent, Audi was recently close to the target of 13 percent. However, it is also true that the brand with the four rings benefited from preferential treatment last year: other group brands had to do without the semi-conductors, which had become scarce, so that they could be installed in the more expensive Audi models.

In addition, the favorable market situation with the high excess demand ensured that Audi, like other premium manufacturers, had to give almost no discounts at all. In the current year, however, the market situation has changed. The parent company VW is not satisfied with the business development, the falling customer demand and growing competition are likely to cause strong abrasion. Financial market analysts estimate that the return on sales could slip by several percentage points this year and reach single digits – a severe blow for the premium brand and its CEO.

For CEO Blume, the change in leadership in Ingolstadt is another step in the reorganization of VW. He wants to make Europe’s largest car company more efficient and profitable, also through a stronger focus on the capital market. Just a few days ago, Blume and his CFO Arno Antlitz announced new goals for their brands at the “Capital Markets Day” at the Hockenheimring. Audi is also to start an efficiency program.

Duesmann came to Audi three years ago as a beacon of hope. The former BMW board member was chosen early on by the then VW boss Diess as CEO, but his old employer banned Duesmann from competing for more than a year. Diess had to leave the group a year ago. Now Duesmann has the same fate.