Home page World

From: Nadia Pohr

Press Split

Wolfgang Grupp still has the reins at Trigema in his own hands. He alone bears responsibility and would therefore never hire a management consultant.

Burladingen – Wolfgang Grupp has been at the helm of his textile company Trigema for more than 50 years. Now the 81-year-old entrepreneur is handing over At the turn of the year, he handed over the management of the company to his two children. The fact that the successor to Grupp would remain in the family was never an issue for him. In general, he doesn’t think much of company owners hiring a managing director instead of taking on the task themselves. This becomes clear in a video of a lecture at an event in Schweinfurt.

81 years of Wolfgang Grupp: 20 photos that show the entrepreneur through the ages View photo series

“If I make a decision and people think it’s wrong, then they say: It’s his shop that pays and if he says so, he’ll take responsibility anyway, then I’ll do it. The owner’s decision is more accepted,” explains Wolfgang Grupp. The Trigema boss is known to like to make his own decisions, which is why he would never hire a management consultant.

Wolfgang Grupp wants nothing to do with management consultancies

Wolfgang Grupp has clearly defined his principles for success. He has no interest in tips and tricks from outsiders, he explains in his lecture. “Management consultancies are not allowed into my house,” says Grupp. “If a stranger who gives advice on everything possible says straight away: This is wrong, you have to change it – and I am in this company every day – then I would have to vacate my place immediately.”

Wolfgang Grupp would never let a management consultant come to Trigema. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

However, that is out of the question for the Trigema boss: “Since I don’t want to give up my place, I won’t let the management consultant come.” It shouldn’t happen to an entrepreneur that “strangers” recognize mistakes. “I have to know my shop better,” emphasizes Grupp. It is the owner’s job to see what needs to change in the company in order to continue to keep up with the changing times.

Wolfgang Grupp is proud that his children are now taking on responsibility

The 81-year-old also discussed the topic of succession during his speech in Schweinfurt. “If companies say my children don’t want that, then the parents have failed,” says Wolfgang Grupp clearly. “I am the first role model for my children.” In his family it was never an issue whether the children wanted to take over Trigema or not. “My children came to the company when they were eight or ten years old, with pride,” he says.

Wolfgang Grupp is once again proud that his daughter Bonita and his son Wolfgang junior are now taking responsibility for the company and have decided not to set up a GmbH. “You also assume full liability, following the example of your father,” explains the Trigema boss.