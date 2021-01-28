Doors inside, there are no mysteries: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta He admits that he is working for a presidential candidacy in 2023. Outside doors, the forms are taken care of but the signs appear: the Buenos Aires head of government plans to travel this friday to Mar del Plata and take advantage of the season to show your figure outside the City. Agreements will be discussed with the allied mayor but there will also be political meetings. Management and campaign.

Larreta, who in terms of image was the leader most benefited by the coronavirus pandemic, would go with at least three officials of his Cabinet: the Secretary of the Environment Eduardo Machiavelli, The secretary general Fernando Straface and the Undersecretary of Urban Cooperation Lucas Delfino. All have dual functions (administrative and electoral armed) and usually accompany the head of government in his political incursions.

The first activity, according to Clarion PRO sources, it would be at 18 with the Guillermo Montenegro. The current mayor of Mar del Plata was Larreta’s companion during Mauricio Macri’s eight years in the City. One as Chief of Staff, the other as Minister of Security and Justice. Then the former judge played in the 2015 internship with Gabriela Michetti and they became a little apart.

“We are going to talk about tourism agreements, but Horacio also takes advantage of it to show himself. It will be his first public incursion and in a large place since the pandemic began,” the sources said. Clarion.

The mayor of Mar del Plata, Guillermo Montenegro. It will host Larreta. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

Larreta would also meet Maximiliano Abad, provincial deputy and one of the main references of Together for Change in the spa district. If materialized, the photo will have political reading: Abad will compete in the radical intern in the province of Buenos Aires, against the list of the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse.

The logic of the head of government is simple: he will do whatever he thinks is necessary to add to your assembly 2023. His original idea was to delay the start of the fight, basically because he trusts the image that the management adds. But since the middle of last year Kirchnerism chose him as an enemy and raised him to the national ring.

The decision, which came from the Province and the harshest Kirchnerism, was not a mystery either: they began to see that Larreta measured well among K voters. Some of that still remains today, although the dispute began to hit the high numbers of the chief Government.

The outpost then climbed and added Alberto Fernández, who not only stopped calling him “friend”, but also endorsed a strong de-funds the City. The bid escalated to the Supreme Court and forced Larreta, at least in this field, to run away from his moderate and dialogist stance. The race is on.

