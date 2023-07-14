Managed bankruptcies and money laundering, 32 million euro seized

Preventive seizure for over 30 million euros, 32 people reported, of which 15 arrested, searches. The provisions at the request of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bologna were carried out by the Guardia di Finanza of Bologna which defeated a band of “serial” bankrupts, active in the acquisition of companies in crisis, but with appreciable assets, to be plundered and brought to bankruptcy, resulting in the laundering of illicit proceeds, including through compliant Chinese citizens. The searches concerned various regions of Italy, namely the provinces of Ancona, Arezzo, Barletta, Bologna, Brescia, Crotone, Foggia, Lucca, Milan, Monza and Brianza, Naples, Parma, Pavia, Prato, Reggio Emilia, Rome, Turin , Trapani, Treviso, Udine, Venice and Verona.

The investigations, coordinated by the public prosecutor Roberto Ceroni, made it possible to ascertain that the organisation, once it took over the leadership, during 2020, of a corporate group in the Bologna hinterland – made up of a holding company and 3 other limited liability companies subject to his control – operating in the dermo-cosmetics and large-scale distribution sectors (with as many as 32 supermarkets located in Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany, Lombardy and Friuli Venezia Giulia), has carried out real “looting” operations, causing corporate disruptions. The main disputed transactions include the diversion of 25 points of sale, transferred, in the imminence of bankruptcy, to new-co attributable to the association, prejudicingmoreover, the enforced collection by the Treasury of 3.3 million euros in taxes.

