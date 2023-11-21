Home page World

Henning Rosenstengel

Instagram Update: Add up to five accounts and switch effortlessly without logging out. Available in version 7.15 for iOS and Android.

With the latest update of the free Instagram appavailable from version 7.15 for iOS and Android, offers the social media platform Instagram now the ability to add up to five accounts and switch between them without having to log out each time. This feature makes it much easier for users who manage multiple accounts for different purposes such as business, personal use, or creative projects.

Switching between multiple profiles on Instagram is possible with just a few clicks. © IMAGO/Jaap Arriens

Step-by-step instructions: adding multiple accounts on Instagram

Adding additional Instagram accounts is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Find account switching function: Click the “Switch” option at the top right of your profile picture. Sign in to an existing account: Select “Sign in to an existing account”. Enter login details: Enter the username and password of the account you want to add. Complete the registration process: Click “Login”.

Instagram: Switch between multiple added profiles

After adding multiple accounts, you can easily switch between them:

Access to the switching function: Click “Switch” again at the top right of your profile picture. Select account: Select the account you want to switch to.

Advantages of multiple account management on Instagram

This feature offers numerous benefits, especially for users who use Instagram for different areas of their life or business:

Time efficiency : No constant new ones Logins on Instagram.

: No constant new ones Logins on Instagram. Better overview : Easier management of multiple accounts. Faster switching between, for example public and private account on Instagram.

: Easier management of multiple accounts. Faster switching between, for example public and private account on Instagram. flexibility: Allows you to separate professional and private content.

The ability to add up to five Instagram accounts and seamlessly switch between them is a significant advancement for heavy users of the platform. This feature not only improves user experience but also helps manage various aspects of digital life more efficiently. Use this feature to optimize your Instagram experience.