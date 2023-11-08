News that will make fans of the mexican rock: The band Maná announced that they will return to Peru in 2024 to give an unforgettable show. The concert is part of their tour ‘Mexico Lindo y Dear’ Latam Tour 2024, with which they will tour several countries in the region. The musical group headed by Fher is scheduled to tour Paraguay, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Guatemala and Chile (Viña del Mar).

When will Maná be presented in Peru?

Maná has scheduled the date of the show to be April 17, 2024 and thousands of fans are expected to attend. The band will play songs like ‘Labiosshares’, ‘You are my religion’, ‘On the San Blas Pier’ and others that continue to be the favorites of their audience.

Where will the Maná concert be in Peru?

He National Stadium (C. José Díaz s/n, Lima 15046) will be the setting for the show, which adds to the list of memorable events that have taken place in this venue, one of the most popular for concerts in the world.

How to buy tickets for the Maná concert in Peru?

As of the closing of this note, the value of the tickets for the Maná show in Lima has not yet been revealed. The group asked their followers to wait calmly because they will soon announce the price of the tickets.

Maná will begin his tour in Mexico.



