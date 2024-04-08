The legendary rock group Maná, composed of Fher Olvera, Alex González, Sergio Vallín and Juan Calleros, has left an indelible mark on the music industry with its emotional lyrics and powerful performances. Iconic songs like 'Mariposa treicionera', 'Rayando el sol' and 'Oye mi amor' have conquered audiences around the world. Likewise, he inspires multiple generations with his commitment to social and environmental causes. Along those lines, the band, known globally for its powerful message and enveloping melodies, is ready to arrive in Peru as part of its highly anticipated tour. 'Mexico Beautiful and beloved'.

Maná will donate part of the ticket sales from her concert

In this regard, the mexican band expressed his continued commitment to solidarity and community projects, stating that he will always continue with them. “We are always committed to moving forward with these solidarity and community projects. We firmly believe that every act of kindness, no matter how small, triggers an infinite reaction of change. “Together we can make a difference and show that a better world is possible if we act”he claimed Fher Olverathe main vocalist of Maná.

Maná has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. Photo: Facebook Maná

What is the charity that will receive support from Maná in Lima?

In an act that demonstrates its constant commitment to philanthropy, the group announced its decision to allocate a percentage of ticket sales from its concert in Lima to the NGO non profit Walking together, following the line of collaboration that it has maintained in other countries in the region. This gesture of solidarity will provide valuable support to the work of the organization and its followers, which will make it possible to improve the quality of life of girls, boys and adolescents in vulnerable situations in the country. It should be noted that the organizations were chosen from more than 200 options and were selected according to the specific needs of each region in Latin America.

What did Lucía Torres, founder of the organization Caminando Juntos, say?

“To date, Caminando Juntos has donated nearly 3,000 pairs of footwear, in addition to holding workshops to strengthen the socio-emotional skills of its beneficiaries; all thanks to the campaigns carried out with companies, schools and universities, inside and outside of Lima. “We appreciate the valuable contribution of the Maná band, which will contribute significantly to the quality of life of low-income girls, boys and adolescents in the country,” Torres noted.

Walking together. Photo: LinkedIn

When is the band 'Maná' concert?

The concert in Lima has been set for April 17th and will take place at the San Marcos Stadium. A crowd of fans are expected to gather for a memorable night of music and celebration. “Hello, Lima! What a thrill to be with you after six years. See you on April 17 at the San Marcos Stadium. See you there,” said the band before heading to their last concert in Mexico.

On which platform are tickets for the Maná concert in Lima available?

Tickets are available for purchase at Teleticketoffering the opportunity to those interested in enjoying the band's hits