SQUARE ENIX has announced a digital event to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of one of its most beloved sagas of all time: MANA.

The event will be held next June 27 at 11:00 (Italian time) and it will be possible to follow him live on YouTube, NicoNico is Twitter. The celebrations will last three hours, during which the entire history of the franchise will be retraced since its debut in 1991. But there will also be room for news, the software house in fact will talk about the future of the saga in the company of the producer Sho Oyamada, of Susumu Imadachi and of Koichi Ishii.

Waiting to find out what news await us I remind you that Legend of Mana it will be the next chapter of the saga to arrive in Europe. The title will be released June 24 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, you can find more details in our previous article.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu