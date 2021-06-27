A new game of the Mana series is in development for console. To confirm the existence of the project was the producer Masaru Oyamada during the streaming for the thirtieth anniversary of the series, who, however, immediately cooled the spirits by stating that the development is still in its infancy and that for now there is nothing to show.

During the same stream, Echoes of Mana was announced for mobile systems, a free-to-play action RPG with all the protagonists of the series.

Despite the vagueness, this is still good news, given the years that have passed since the last new chapter of the Mana series, which was released only for mobile systems. In fact, fans have been waiting for more than a few remastered or slot machine-like games to dive into for fourteen years. To convince Square Enix it could have been the recent successes of the series, a sign that as always, publishers go where the sales go.

The hope, at this point, is that the development goes well and that we can learn more about the new Mana as soon as possible. However, let’s not expect news too soon.