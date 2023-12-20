Would he get sympathy from the judge with a wheelie diploma?

A drift, a traffic light sprint or whatever you want. You can do all kinds of antics on public roads by car. It is better not to do this. Before you know it you have an Article 5 hanging on your pants. Bye bye driver's license and such a mandatory EMG course for 1,000 euros also has a significant impact.

You can come up with many more applications to perform stunts on the motorcycle. A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Sint-Oedenrode can talk about this. He was in court in Den Bosch yesterday when the subdistrict court judge ruled on a stunt from 2021. writes the AD.

Namely performing a wheelie. He did this on the Randweg in Den Bosch. A motorcycle police officer witnessed the spectacle and saw the driver balancing ten meters on the rear wheel. The man was then pulled over. He had no explanation for the wheelie to the motorcycle officer. A missed opportunity to say “You can't wheelie?” to be written down by the agent as a statement. In any case, the man was allowed to explain in detail to the judge yesterday what the purpose of this was.

I know my bike well. It was safe The 23-year-old motorcyclist

This extremely sensible response did not receive any sympathy from the judge. It doesn't help that the man has been fined several times in the past for various traffic violations. The man ultimately gets away with a 300 euro fine and a two-month conditional disqualification from driving. The man is lucky with that. He was allowed to keep his piece of paper because as a motorcycle mechanic he needs his driver's license.

Wheelie diploma

Doing a wheelie on a motorcycle cannot count on approval from the police or the judge. But what if you have a very good reason? Of course, we like to think along with all parties. After some googling we came across stunt schools that help you perform a safe wheelie. Look, with a wheelie diploma in your pocket you really have a foundation to stand on. Maybe it will help you. We still don't recommend it. Save the wheelies for the farmyard. Or don't do it at all.

Photo: FTR 1200 wheelie record via MaxxMoto

