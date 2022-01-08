Man without terminal illness dies by euthanasia in Colombia

Driver spent last hours of life with wife and children at home| Photo: Playback/Twitter

Died this Friday night (7), in Cali, Colombia, the first person without terminal illness authorized to perform euthanasia in the country. Victor Escobar Prado was 60 years old and suffered from heart problems, chronic lung disease, diabetes, hypertension and paralysis on one side of the body, sequelae caused by a car accident and two strokes.

The death was confirmed by his lawyer, after two years of a legal process to obtain the authorization. “Thank you to all Colombians who in one way or another gave us support, this confidence to continue with our fight. Blessings and hugs to all. And I don’t say goodbye, but see you later. it’s each one of us’s turn. Little by little we will meet where God has placed us. Hugs and blessings to all (…) I cherish and love you with all my soul”, said Escobar in a video released shortly before the procedure, carried out in a clinic.

A driver, he spent the last hours of his life with his wife, Diana, and their four children. Last year, Martha Líria Sepúlveda, 51, obtained the first judicial authorization for euthanasia without terminal illness, but had the request suspended a few hours before receiving the lethal injection. Euthanasia has been permitted by law since 1997 in Colombia and, in July, the country’s constitutional court ruled that patients who suffered intensely from bodily harm or serious and incurable diseases were also entitled.