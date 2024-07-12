A man has admitted that he gets turned on by his partner who rarely washes and doesn’t remove her body hair. He shared his unusual sex fetish on Reddit and found support, reports Daily Star.

The narrator said that his girlfriend washes every other day and does not shave her armpits or bikini area. At the same time, her smell really turns him on. But at the same time, the man is worried that oral sex may be unhygienic.

“I wonder if there are any risks to having sex with her? I haven’t had any health issues yet. She likes being dirty and I like the smell of her,” he wrote.

Netizens supported the man’s sex habits. They noted that many people shower every other day, and there is nothing strange about it. “You will not catch diseases from a person who showers every two days. It takes much longer for this to happen, if at all. Sexually transmitted diseases are much more risky,” said one commenter.

Some site visitors were happy for the couple, noting that not everyone can boast of such an ideal match of interests.

Previously, sex expert Ness Cooper explained the obsession some people have with foot fetish. According to Cooper, the reason for the emergence of such an unusual sexual fetish can be sought in childhood – a person develops an attachment to feet when he crawls around them in infancy, which leads to positive associations in the future.