A Man with schizophrenia killed his father with a blow to the head inside his home located on Calle 5 de Febrero and Avenida Doctores last Thursday in the municipality of Altepexi, in Puebla.

The crime mobilized elements of Public Security and pre-hospital care, who had received a report of an unconscious elderly man with a head injury.

The deceased today was 80 years old and no longer had vital signs. The discovery of the body was made by relatives of the elderly, who came to visit him and found him with a head injury.

The man lived at home with his 40-year-old son, who is schizophrenic. It is presumed that during an attack of schizophrenia, he would have attacked his mother and the blow took her life.

Municipal Police officers guarded the home and requested the intervention of personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The ministerial agents began the investigations to determine how the events occurred and determine the legal proceedings against the victim’s son.

It may interest you:

Worker crushed by glass dies in Nuevo León

“El Grillo”, an alleged serial killer in Sonora, is found dead

Fire consumes house in Monterrey