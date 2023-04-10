Dressed in a Flamengo supporter’s shirt and carrying a rifle, a man was seen in a video, among children in the distribution of bonbons, at Vasco’s Easter. The video was published by the club on its social media channels. The event took place in Cidade de Deus.

From the images, it is possible to see the players surrounded by children, distributing boxes of chocolates. At one point, the man with a “Jovem Fla” shirt appears.

The distribution of boxes of Vasco’s chocolates took place in Cidade de Deus and in the community of Barreira, next to the headquarters of São Januário.

After the video went viral, Vasco took it down. Wanted by the report, Vasco said he would not manifest.