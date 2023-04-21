Home page World

Alarm in the Jewish Hospital in Wedding. © Paul Zinken/dpa

Clinic workers sounded the alarm because they rioted in one ward and attacked others. The police shot the attacker, hitting him in the leg.

Berlin – The police shot at a man armed with a knife in the Jewish Hospital in Berlin. A police spokesman said on Friday that he had been injured in the leg. The officials had been alerted by employees of the clinic because the man had rioted and attacked in a station. According to the spokesman, the man attacked the emergency services after they arrived with a knife. The “BZ” had previously reported.

The background is still unclear, said the police spokesman. Also whether the man was possibly a patient in the hospital. “We have no further information about the man,” said the spokesman. The incident is said to have occurred in a hospital addiction ward. It was initially unclear whether other people were injured in addition to the attacker.

According to “BZ” information, the attacker was stopped with two shots by the police. He is said not to have responded to the request to put the knife down.

According to the police, a homicide commission has taken over the investigation into the case. Traces are now being secured at the scene of the crime. dpa