State Security Secretariat regretted the episode and reported that the agents appearing in the footage were removed

A video that has been circulating on social media since Tuesday night (June 6, 2023) shows a man with his hands and feet tied being carried by São Paulo military police inside a UPA (Emergency Care Unit).



In a note, the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo regretted the episode and said that the conduct of the police officers does not comply with the operational procedures of the State Military Police. He also reported that the security agents were all removed.

In the video, 2 police officers hold the man by his shirt and carry him down the UPA corridor. Afterwards, he is placed on a stretcher and taken to the PM vehicle. During the journey, the man complains about the procedure and says he is “collaborating” with the agents.



According to the secretary, the man who appears in the footage had been arrested for theft from a supermarket in Vila Mariana, a neighborhood in the center-south of São Paulo, with two other people.



Read the full statement issued by the Secretariat of Public Security about the video:

“The Military Police regrets the episode and reaffirms that assisted conduct is not compatible with the institution’s training and values. For this reason, an inquiry was launched to determine all the circumstances relating to the actions of the police officers involved in the episode. All were preventively removed from operational activities, since the actions are at odds with the institution’s standard operating procedures”.

“The procedures adopted in the approach will be analyzed, including the images recorded by the Portable Operational Cameras (COPs) used by the police”.

“The man had been arrested in flagrante delicto for theft in a supermarket in Vila Mariana along with two other people, one of whom was a minor. The case was registered at the 27th DP.”