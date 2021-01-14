A 69-year-old man with mental health problems, who’s positive for coronavirus has been admitted to hospital against his will in Alcudia.

Several people called the 112 Emergency Services to say the man who lives in Guixeria Street in the Old Town district of the town had not been seen for several days.

Alcudia Local Police and SAMU-061 Emergency Services Personnel went to the man’s home but there was no response and all the doors and windows were locked with chains and padlocks.

The Officers discovered that the man’s sister had died from coronavirus a week earlier and that had caused a crisis. The Police and Emergency Healthcare Personnel tried to persuade the man to open the door but when he refused, they broke down the door and removed all the chains and padlocks.

Medical personnel put on protective clothing before entering the building where they found the man lying on his bed.

He insisted that he didn’t want to go to hospital for treatment and in the end the medics had no choice but to remove him by force and transfer to the Son Espases Hospital.