A 28-year-old man threatened Thursday with a large knife in the Apenheul. He did so on the busiest day of the year in the zoo so far. The man, who had a child with him, was arrested, but employees and visitors are quite shocked.

The incident took place towards the end of the afternoon. A 28-year-old resident of Vlissingen decided to pull out a knife and threaten another visitor. It is still unclear what the reason for this was.

“We were of course quite shocked,” responds Miriam Heinsbroek, spokesperson for Apenheul. “Luckily no one was injured.”

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on the busiest day of the year for the Apenheul so far with 8,500 visitors. The visitor who was threatened with the knife by the suspect will file a report on Friday afternoon.

Together with a child

"The suspect showed what we call 'misunderstood behavior'. We are investigating why," says police spokesman Chantal Westerhoff. The child the man had with him has been handed over to the care framework.

The Apenheul has taken in visitors who witnessed it if they needed it. “That meant that we talked about it together. Victim support will be handed over to the police.”

Miriam Heinsbroek says that the incident took place at the rear of the park, where there are usually slightly fewer visitors. “Wherever it was, it’s all equally bad. But I certainly shouldn’t have thought that this had happened in the middle of the park at a busy terrace. Then there were many more people who had a nice day out, quite shocked.

Quickly under control

A day after the incident, peace has returned to the park, says Heinsbroek. "Obviously we are very shocked. It was a busy, but also very pleasant day in the park yesterday. The atmosphere was good. We received many comments from people that they thoroughly enjoyed it. Of course you don't expect this. Fortunately, the situation was quickly under control."

Westhoff calls it ‘annoying’ for the Apenheul: ,,Particularly because such an incident can take place anywhere. Fortunately, there were no casualties.”

