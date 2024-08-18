The man with the UK’s biggest penis has become the face of a sex toy company. writes Daily Mail.

Matt Barr, who has a penis almost 40 centimeters long, has started collaborating with Fleshy, a company that positions itself as a “masturbation expert” and produces sex devices. The Briton said that he shares the values ​​of the company, which promotes openness in matters of male sexual health and agrees that size is not the main thing in sex.

At the same time, Barr complained about a non-obvious problem: he himself cannot use Fleshy products because of the size of his penis. It is too big for standard sex toys.

The man was previously the subject of a TV movie and recently released a book, A Long Story: Life With One Of The World’s Largest Penises. According to Barr, after his sudden fame, strange women began writing to him and making indecent proposals.