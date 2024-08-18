The man with the UK’s biggest penis has become the face of a sex toy company. writes Daily Mail.
Matt Barr, who has a penis almost 40 centimeters long, has started collaborating with Fleshy, a company that positions itself as a “masturbation expert” and produces sex devices. The Briton said that he shares the values of the company, which promotes openness in matters of male sexual health and agrees that size is not the main thing in sex.
At the same time, Barr complained about a non-obvious problem: he himself cannot use Fleshy products because of the size of his penis. It is too big for standard sex toys.
The man was previously the subject of a TV movie and recently released a book, A Long Story: Life With One Of The World’s Largest Penises. According to Barr, after his sudden fame, strange women began writing to him and making indecent proposals.
