Security at the event venue has been beefed up after former US President Donald Trump was shot on Saturday (13.Jul.2024)

A man wearing a ski mask and carrying an AK-47 assault rifle was arrested near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, United States, the agency reported. Associated Pressthe suspect is 21 years old and was arrested on Monday (15.Jul.2024), the first day of the event and the date on which the former president of the country Donald Trump (Republican Party) was confirmed as the party’s candidate in the November presidential elections.

Trump was the target of a shooting on Saturday (July 13) while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. As a result, policing was reinforced around the convention site. The event ends this Thursday (18th July).

According to the news agency, the man who was arrested on Monday (15 July) was approached by police officers monitoring the area. The agents found the rifle inside a backpack. Milwaukee police said charges are pending against the suspect. No further details about the incident were released.

On Tuesday afternoon (July 16), a man was killed in the vicinity of where the convention is being held. He was carrying a knife and, according to the Associated Presswas killed by police officers.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told reporters that all five officers involved are from Ohio.Someone’s life was in danger”, he stated. “These police officers, who were not from this area, decided to act and save someone’s life”, he added.

