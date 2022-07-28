How can a 25-year-old guy who receives 52 fines in four years for, among other things, driving through a red light, speeding, ignoring a red cross and driving without a driver’s license continue to enjoy nice trips in his car? It is a question that undoubtedly eats into the relatives of Esmee (19) and Ilse (18) from Alblasserdam.
Angelique Mulders
The young women were hit by Abdelghafour El B. from Papendrecht on a fatal night in May on the Edisonweg in their hometown. He did so at a very high speed while driving through a red traffic light. Although he keeps it to orange himself. Has been on red for almost three minutes, as justice parried last Tuesday at a pro forma hearing in the Dordrecht court. The man would not have used alcohol or drugs.
