There are people who think one Covid shot is too much, but in Germany a man was injected with eight different vaccines 217 times in 29 months. It now appears that there are no negative consequences for his immune system.

Researchers tracked down the man through a newspaper report from 2022. A man was arrested in Dresden on suspicion of continually getting vaccinated in order to resell vaccination certificates. At that time it was still 87 injections, now there is evidence for 134 times and the hypervaxer himself says that he has been vaccinated 217 times. That aroused the interest of four microbiologists.

The researchers from Erlangen were curious about the effect of what they call hypervaccination. Vaccines help the immune system to recognize the coronavirus, so that antibodies can eliminate the virus as soon as it really knocks at the gate. Were in science to assure that immune cells would become less effective if they are overexposed to antibodies. Could that be seen in this man?

The fact that the 62-year-old man wanted to cooperate – willingly, even – was a gift from heaven. Vaccinating science subjects so often would be something no ethics committee would ever allow. Now that the damage had already been done, the researchers were given permission to analyze this man's blood and saliva. There even turned out to be blood samples from the man from the time of the pandemic. And because he insisted so much, he got one more vaccination.

Also read

What is corona still, four years after the first patient?