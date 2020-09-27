A Scot won the biggest jackpot in the country’s history in the lottery. Then he managed to celebrate 44 million euros of his profit in eight years.

Colin Weir won the lotto the record sum of 185 million euros.

the record sum of 185 million euros. The Scot used it to treat himself to houses, cars and jewelry.

After eight years, 44 million euros were dated Profit path.

Imagine winning the greatest lotto-Jackpot in the history of a country. What would you do with the unexpected Profit do? Buy a fancy little house, go on a trip around the world, maybe buy a new car, and then invest the rest and only live on the interest? Or maybe donate?

After a record lottery win: 44 million euros squandered in eight years

The decision should also depend on how high the Profit is. This is about the greatest Lottery jackpotever won in Scotland. That was 2011. The lucky one was Colin Weir, who was working as a cameraman at the time. He won the mind-boggling sum of £ 161.7 million. At that time that corresponded to around 185 million euros. This begs the question of whether you will even manage to get this insane sum out among the people during their lifetime. Incidentally, a lottery player recently became a multiple millionaire in Bavaria too.

Colin (l.) And Chris Weir celebrate winning the lottery. © Lynne Cameron / picture alliance

We tried it. And he was on the right track. But at the end of 2019, the lottery winner suddenly died at the age of 71. By then – in eight years – he had managed to celebrate around 44 million euros. That was equivalent to 100,000 euros per week. The Scottish newspaper now reported on this crazy story Daily Record.

Winning the lottery: million dollar villa bought after a 10-minute tour

Accordingly, Weir and his wife Christine from the lotto-First win a fully equipped villa worth around 3.8 million euros. The couple is said to have bought the property after a ten-minute tour. Weir then expanded his fleet to include four cars with a total value of 100,000 euros. In the garage he parked an old Bentley Arnage, a Jaguar F-Pace SUV, a Mercedes E-Class and a Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV.

Weir owned jewelry, antiques and art valued at 230,000 euros, plus shares in three racehorses. About 2.7 million euros from his lotto– He gave money to his favorite football club, Patrick Thistle. In addition, he acquired 55 percent of the club’s shares in order to then give them to a fan group. This should prevent a takeover by a foreign investor.

Huge lottery win: Weir also had a heart for the needy

After divorcing his wife after 38 years of marriage, he bought a five-bedroom house by the sea. Value: approx. 1.2 million euros. There he lived until his death. He had previously given the villa to his wife.

Weir was also active as a philanthropist. So he promoted with his money young sport hopes and supported charitable foundations. He gave for the independence campaign of the left-wing liberal Scottish National Party millions. But friends and his two children didn’t miss out either. While Weir looks for his Lottery win granted a life without work, a British woman continued to store shelves in a supermarket despite winning millions. (mt)