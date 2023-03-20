Home page World

Neil Trotter has won more than £100m in the lottery. That was always his dream. Now he nags about his “boring” life.

Coulsdon – Neil Trotter, from Coulsdon, south London, UK, has won more than £100m playing EuroMillions. That was a few years ago, but now he is making his first public appearance. Actually, it was always his big dream to hit the jackpot. But the win had a different impact on his life than he had hoped. By now he would find his life boring and just sit in front of the television.

“Pretty boring”: Man wins 129 million in the lottery – and finds it boring

With his dream of winning the lottery, Trotter probably felt like many others. The longing for quick wealth in order to be able to fulfill all material desires and no longer to be dependent on work. That’s why Trotter quit his job as a mechanic immediately after winning, as “themirror.co.uk” reports. In Melbourne, a man won 50 million euros after losing his job due to Corona.

“Knew I was going to win”: Lottery millionaire had a premonition

According to his own statements, Trotter stopped working before he won. He explains: “I felt like I was going to win”. That’s why he didn’t show up at work before the draw. “I knew I was going to be a millionaire one day – and somehow I knew I was going to win the lottery.” His former colleagues also confirmed that he had already said the day before: “By this time tomorrow I will be a millionaire”. an inspiration?

“Finally a house with a lake”: Man fulfills dreams by winning the lottery

When his expectations really came true, the joy was huge. Financial experts would have recommended Trotter not to spend the money on a large scale at first. But he ignored this tip, probably unaware of the consequences that would await him. His first investment, shared with his girlfriend, was a 100-acre property with a listed villa and its own lake.

His old Ford Focus also had to give way to a new Jaguar and a Porsche. He then fulfilled almost every wish that the money would have made possible for him: “The win allowed me to return to my first love – racing. And I finally have a house with a lake.” Because his father never believed in it and always said to him along the way: “In your dreams, my son.”

“Quite boring”: Man now annoyed by winning the lottery

But the euphoria of his wealth didn’t last long: “It was pretty strange going from ‘having to work’ to ‘not having to work anymore’. I soon found out that sitting at home in front of the TV all day is pretty boring.” In Germany, a lottery player recently drew attention to himself who won but obviously didn’t know anything about it.

Overall, the prize money was exactly 107,932,603.20 British pounds (equivalent to around 129 million euros). That makes him the UK’s fourth-biggest lottery winner of all time. Adrian Bayford, who used his £165 million lottery win to host a music festival, won even more. But even if Trotter was able to fulfill his dreams and his worries are probably a literal luxury problem, he wants to draw attention to the fact that sudden wealth does not necessarily bring happiness in the long term.