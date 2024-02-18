A tragic event occurred in the facilities of the Sri Venjateswara Zoological Park, located in the city of Andhara Pradesh, India, when A man was attacked by a lion to death.

According to authorities, the victim was identified as Prahlad Gujjar, 38, who would have crossed a seven-meter fence to enter the enclosure where three lions were found. and, supposedly, take a photo with one of the cats.

According to local media, the man entered the park and evaded security controls until he managed to enter the cage of Dongalpur, a veteran lion that inhabits the zoo, and once there tried to take a selfie with the animalwith such bad luck that it attacked him at that moment.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the man's behavior. Photo: Taken from Instagram: @svzootirupati

According to witnesses of the event, the feline pounced on the man and bit him at neck level, after which heHe managed to free himself and tried to climb a tree to safety.but he was again reached by Dongalpur, and together with the other two lions they ended up devouring him.

Man dares lion for a selfie, jumps into enclosure, gets mauled. 40-year-old Prahlad Gujjar jumped into a lion enclosure for a selfie in Tirupati SV Zoo park. He also behaved in a way to provoke the lion. After the lion attacked him, he made an in vain attempt to save himself by… pic.twitter.com/4vWaRNkSZM — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 15, 2024

After the fatal incident, The keepers separated Dongalpur from the other animals and they moved him to a cage for observation.

Authorities opened an investigation to determine if the victim was under the influence of alcohol when entering the zoo.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL*

* With information from La Nación (Argentina) – GDA