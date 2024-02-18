A tragic event occurred in the facilities of the Sri Venjateswara Zoological Park, located in the city of Andhara Pradesh, India, when A man was attacked by a lion to death.
(Also read: Japan plans measures to control bear population due to record attacks on humans)
According to authorities, the victim was identified as Prahlad Gujjar, 38, who would have crossed a seven-meter fence to enter the enclosure where three lions were found. and, supposedly, take a photo with one of the cats.
According to local media, the man entered the park and evaded security controls until he managed to enter the cage of Dongalpur, a veteran lion that inhabits the zoo, and once there tried to take a selfie with the animalwith such bad luck that it attacked him at that moment.
According to witnesses of the event, the feline pounced on the man and bit him at neck level, after which heHe managed to free himself and tried to climb a tree to safety.but he was again reached by Dongalpur, and together with the other two lions they ended up devouring him.
(You may be interested: A group of orcas is trapped in the ice off the coast of northern Japan)
Man dares lion for a selfie, jumps into enclosure, gets mauled.
40-year-old Prahlad Gujjar jumped into a lion enclosure for a selfie in Tirupati SV Zoo park. He also behaved in a way to provoke the lion. After the lion attacked him, he made an in vain attempt to save himself by… pic.twitter.com/4vWaRNkSZM
— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 15, 2024
After the fatal incident, The keepers separated Dongalpur from the other animals and they moved him to a cage for observation.
Authorities opened an investigation to determine if the victim was under the influence of alcohol when entering the zoo.
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL*
* With information from La Nación (Argentina) – GDA
#Man #selfie #lion #dies #Indian #zoo
Leave a Reply