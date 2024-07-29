Juarez City.- Medical personnel from the Mexican Social Security Institute reported to the Prosecutor’s Office tonight the death of a patient who was admitted on Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds.

According to information provided by relatives, this is the man injured on the streets of Rincón de Urique and Rincón del Río Bravo in the Rincón del Río neighborhood.

According to the report, he suffered gunshot wounds to the ear and jaw.

This is the 79th intentional homicide in the statistics for the month of July from the Northern District Attorney’s Office.