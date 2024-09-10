Ciudad Juárez— A man who was shot last Sunday in the Ciudad Moderna neighborhood died yesterday at Social Security Hospital 35 as a result of hypovolemic shock (bleeding) caused by the gunshot wounds he received, reported personnel from the State Investigation Agency.

The man was 29-year-old Valentín Alvarado, who was shot on Zaragoza Boulevard and Cometa Street. He was initially taken to a private clinic and then to the IMSS hospital, where he died on Monday afternoon, reported an agent from the Crimes Against Life Unit.

A public prosecutor and a team of forensic experts went to the hospital to confirm the death and opened an investigation file for the 22nd homicide of the month of September.