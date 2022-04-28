Today the phenomenon of transspecies is something more common than you can imagine, since there are people who want to become animals, fictional characters or aliens. Anthony Loffedo, 33, is a young French man living in Mexico who wants to become an alien.

In his social networks he is known as ‘The Black Alien’ and he He has announced to his followers that to continue with his transformation he will remove one of his legs. In an interview he had with ‘El Periódico’, from Barcelona, ​​he commented that he wants to replace it with a robotic prosthesis.

“I have thirty silicone implants that I have to put back in my entire face and skull, a leg that I have to remove, the other hand to do, fill my two arms with implants, also my torso, my right tibia, my two shoulders , my two ribs, and we will not be very bad in the goal to achieve, “he said in his Instagram post.

According to his interview in ‘El Periódico’, this project began because since he was a child bodybuilding attracted his attention, but not because of the muscles but rather the ability to modify his body at will. Then he started the transformation of himself to get closer to the ideal of perfection of him which is a black alien.

‘The Black Alien’ has said on its networks that it is only at 41% of its evolution. However, today he has a forked tongue painted green, several implants under his skin, and tattoos all over his body. In addition, she has cut off her nose, ears, and the little and ring fingers of her left hand.

In July of last year, he had his teeth sharpened and half of his upper lip removed. And in January of this year, the sclera of the eyes (the white part around the iris), which had previously been black, were painted green.

In his social networks, people question the procedures he does on his body.

“With all due respect little by little you seem to be taking your life and with spectators without being able to stop you. It will be that there is a lot of pain in your soul. We do not know what to think because it is your decision, but there are so many productive and positive things that you could do with yourself, ”a follower commented on her publication.

Despite this, in different interviews with the media and their social networks He mentioned that he is happy and that it will do the procedures that are necessary to complete its evolution.

