The man who wanted to kill Tim Hofman says he suffers from ‘mental problems’ and wanted to make a statement because he believes that ‘woke’ and ‘left-wing ideas’ are dangerous to society. Hofman said this on Thursday afternoon in a new episode of Angry, in which he bases himself, among other things, on the police interrogation that he allegedly saw. The presenter has now filed a report of attempted manslaughter and murder against the 41-year-old man.