The commotion continues over the case of the puppy -called Scooby- that was thrown into a pot with boiling oil in Mexico, which caused his death.

The authorities have already found the author, a man they refer to as Sergio ‘N’, and he was linked to a trial for the crime of animal abuse.

His lawyer requested a bond for him to be released; however, the judge in the case denied the request, since it “did not deserve consideration.”

Given the firmness of the judge’s decision, Sergio ‘N’ lowered his gaze and cried, also revealing to his lawyer that he is sorry for his actions.

This was the hearing against Scooby’s attacker

The Public Ministry agent asked the judge for a justified precautionary measure of imprisonment against Sergio ‘N’, because if he left jail he could harm Óscar, who was a witness to the events and with whom he had an altercation.

In addition to the fact that he could flee from justice again, as happened after the events on Sunday, when he took refuge in a home in the Culhuacán neighborhood, in the Coyoacán mayor’s office, in Mexico City, until he was arrested. yesterday.

For his part, Sergio’s legal representative described what was proposed by the prosecution as excessive and requested a periodic deposit and signature for him to be releasedbut the judge replied: “What minimal intervention can be given to a guy who throws a dog into a pot of boiling butter.”

After that, decided to impose justified preventive detention on him while the process lasts, considering that Sergio represents a danger to society and to animals.

At the end of the hearing, Sergio ‘N”s lawyer, Saúl Cruz, said that the judge’s determination was not adequate and that his client revealed to him that he is sorry for what he did and is aware of the legal consequences that he will have. for him.

The cry in networks for justice to be done

🚨🚨 | #JusticeforBenito Benito lasted 6 hours in agony due to the strong injuries caused by the boiling oil because of “Sergio N” or also known as the monster of #tecamacMexico ranks 3rd in animal abuse worldwide and Benito is a victim… pic.twitter.com/sr5odCdnJI – Mexico Communicates (@MexicoComunicaa) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, thousands of people have united on social networks to demand justice in the case with the dissemination of different hashtags. Also, there are those who have made their own illustrations of the animal to remember it.

Likewise, at the entrance to the hearing a group met that yelled at the defendant and even gave him a fist, according to videos posted on the internet.

