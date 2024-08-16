Ciudad Juárez— A man who threatened to jump off a bridge was rescued by municipal police, who protected him and handed him over to crisis specialists.

A police commander assigned to the Southern District said they received calls from citizens at 1:00 a.m., indicating that there was a person on top of the bridge located on De las Torres Avenue and the Independencia Bypass, where they went immediately.

They observed a man who was frantic and who was initially unresponsive to the officers’ dialogue, he said.

After a few minutes he was convinced, an agent managed to hug the man and they took him down aboard one of the corporation’s units and took him to the Riveras station with doctors and social workers.