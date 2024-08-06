Frank Lucio Carillo, 66, was constantly posting threats against the vice president after she became a possible candidate

Frank Lucio Carillo, a 66-year-old resident of the State of Virginia, was arrested in a US police operation on Friday (August 2, 2024) after they discovered almost 20 threats he published against Vice President and possible presidential candidate Kamala Harris (Democratic Party). Carillo appeared this Monday (August 5, 2024) in District Court.

According to local court documents, the threats were also directed at President Joe Biden (Democratic Party), FBI Director Christopher Wray, and other authorities, including Stephen Richer, an official who rejected Donald Trump’s (Republican Party) claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Now, a hearing scheduled for Thursday (8th August) should decide whether he will remain in prison until he awaits a court decision.

UNDERSTAND

The document reports 4,359 posts, all made on the social network Gettr.

“Kamala Harris needs to be burned alive. I will do it personally if no one else will. I want her to die a slow and agonizing death.”the man wrote in a post on July 27.

Carillo also said several ways in which he would kill Kamala, even saying that he would “pluck out the eyes” of the current vice-president.

FBI agents found 2 firearms in the man’s home, an AR-15 rifle purchased in February 2024 and a pistol purchased in 2023. Upon arrival, Carillo asked if it was “because of things on the internet”.

Court records say Carillo has lived in Pennsylvania and New York, and that he created the Gettr account in June 2023 to make threats against U.S. authorities.

The US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Christopher Kavanaugh, spoke about the case of Frank Lucio Carillo.

“Political discourse is a cornerstone of our American experience. We can disagree. We can argue, and we can debate.”he stated.