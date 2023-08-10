The US Federal Police (fbi) shot dead this Wednesday in Utah a man who authorities watched for months for threatening Joe Bidenhours before a planned visit by the president to this state in the west of the country.

(Don’t stop reading: ‘For lasting peace, Afro-descendants and indigenous people have to be at the center’)

According to the FBI, a suspect died Wednesday when agents tried to arrest him in Provosouth of Salt Lake City.

The facts are being investigated, the FBI added without providing details about the man. According to a complaint by federal prosecutors in Utah, it is about Craig Robertson.

(Do not stop reading: The new versions about the origin of the cocaine found in the White House)

According to this document, he was a septuagenarian who claimed to be a supporter of the former Republican president. donald trump and threatened Biden in social media posts.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Attorney General Merrick Garland and District Attorney Alvin Braggwho oversaw the investigation that led to an indictment of Trump in New York, have also been threatened, as have FBI agents themselves.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe, then Kamala!“He said in one of the messages.

(Also read: A woman was injured after a hawk dropped a snake on her)

“Heard Biden is coming to Utah. Breaking out my old hunting outfit and dusting off the M24 sniper rifle. Bwelcome, chief jester“He stated in another, published a few days ago according to the complaint.

According to the same source, the man also posted numerous photos of firearms.

He president biden is currently visiting the western United States and will travel this Wednesday to Salt Lake City.

(Also read: USA: new setback for Republicans who seek to hinder access to abortion in Ohio)

The Secret Service, charged with protecting the authorities, said it was “aware of the FBI investigation implicating an individual in Utah who threatened a protected person“. He did not elaborate.

AFP