A man accused of threatening to carry out an attack against the President of the United States, Joe Biden, was killed during an operation conducted by FBI agents in the state of Utah this Wednesday (9). Information about the incident was released by the ABC television station.

The police action, which culminated in the death of the accused, began in the early hours of this Wednesday morning in the city of Salt Lake City, when FBI agents went to a residence in order to arrest the suspect identified as Craig Deleeuw Robertson.

The FBI investigation into Robertson began in April of this year, and the threat against Biden was considered plausible by authorities.

The threats were made through online messages, in which the suspect hinted at having plans for an attack against the president. The Secret Service, responsible for Biden’s security, was notified in June of the situation.

During the attempt to serve the arrest warrant at Robertson’s home, there was an armed confrontation between him and the agents, which took place at around 6:15 am local time.

In the confrontation, Robertson ended up being fatally hit. The FBI said it is conducting an internal investigation into the details of the shooting, in accordance with standard procedures.

Court documents revealed that Robertson had also made threats against other officials, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Messages published on social networks point out that he mentioned a “presidential assassination”, in addition to expressing threats directed at other public figures.

President Joe Biden is currently traveling through the western United States. He spent Wednesday in the state of New Mexico, where he spoke at a wind tower factory.

Biden has scheduled an event at a military veterans’ hospital to address the PACT Act, which expanded benefits for that category, in addition to participating in a fundraiser for his re-election campaign.