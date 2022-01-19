Max van den B., the activist who stood in front of minister Sigrid Kaag’s house with a burning torch at the beginning of January, has been jailed for six months. The woman who filmed and broadcast it, Eline van ‘t N., was sentenced to four months in prison by the court in The Hague. “The images resemble a public execution,” said the Public Prosecution Service.
