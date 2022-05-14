The 31-year-old man of Iraqi descent injured five people on the train near Herzogenrath, Germany, just across the border at Kerkrade. They suffered cuts to the face, hand or shoulder. The suspect himself was also injured. A fellow passenger overpowered and disarmed the man with the help of a policeman who was on the train. The suspect and four of the victims were taken to a hospital.
The Public Prosecution Service said on Friday that it had no indication of a religious or terrorist motive. At that time, there was already talk of a possible admission to a psychiatric clinic. The man is no stranger to the police.
#Man #stabbed #train #passengers #Herzogenrath #admitted #clinic #terrorist #motive
Leave a Reply