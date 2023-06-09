A Dutch toddler, almost two years old, was seriously injured on Thursday in an attack with a knife on a children’s playground in a park in the French city of Annecy. At least six victims were injured. All four were in life-threatening condition. The perpetrator, a 32-year-old Syrian, was injured and overpowered by officers. He will undergo a psychological examination on Friday morning.

