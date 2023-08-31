The Judiciary of Peru sentenced Alonso Santa Cruz Tupac Yupanqui to one year and six months in prison, who stabbed ‘Dachi’ a pug dog 18 times in the district of La Victoria, for the crime of abandonment and cruelty to animals. In addition, the aggressor must pay 5 thousand soles for civil reparation.

The ruling also provided for the application of the definitive incapacity for the possession of domestic animals and the payment of 125 days fine corresponding to 3125 soles.

The measure was issued by the Third Preparatory Investigative Court of La Victoria-San Luis of the Superior Court of Justice of Lime.

Previously, the First Criminal Corporate Prosecutor’s Office of La Victoria – San Luis (Second Office) opened a preliminary investigation to Santa Cruz Túpac Yupanqui for the alleged crime of abandonment and acts of cruelty against animals.

How is the state of health of ‘Dachi’

‘Dachi’ is in critical condition (ICU) at Animal Surco veterinary. Health center specialist detailed that the lung field had been invaded, which did not allow the canine to breathe. They are now breathing with 100% support and are awaiting further tests.

The case

Alonso Santa Cruz Túpac Yupanqui, 32, stabbed a pug when he He was drunk and drinking liquor with his accomplice, who recorded what happened. The event occurred on the morning of last Sunday, August 27, in the Balconcillo area, in La Victoria.

Members of the Bank Security Department – “Águila Negra” they stopped him when he was traveling along Parinacochas avenue. At the time of the intervention, the weapon that he would have used in the attack on the dog was found.

