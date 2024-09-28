Former Japanese boxer Iwao Hakamada, aged 88, was finally acquitted by Japan’s courts after spending 46 years on death row, in one of the most emblematic cases in the country’s judicial system.

Convicted in 1968 of the murder of a family of four, Hakamada was declared innocent this Thursday (26), after the court concluded that the evidence used to incriminate him had been forged and that the confession obtained had been the result of torture. Hakamada was the world’s longest-serving death row prisoner.

The Japanese man’s case began in 1966, when a fire consumed the house of the manager of a miso factory, a Japanese ingredient, where Hakamada worked, in the city of Shizuoka, west of Tokyo. The bodies of the executive, his wife and two teenage children were found stabbed after the fire. Hakamada helped put out the fire, but was soon accused of being the perpetrator of the murders. The accusation was based on a bloodstained piece of clothing, discovered in a vat of miso, which police claimed belonged to him. According to the indictment, he committed the act to steal money that was stored there.

During the 20 days of interrogation after being arrested, Hakamada, according to his lawyers, was subjected to beatings and sleep deprivation until, in the end, he signed a confession. However, he withdrew his confession as soon as the trial in the case began, claiming he had been coerced. Despite the act, he was still sentenced to death in 1968, and spent almost five decades awaiting execution in a solitary cell.

2014 was the year in which the case had its first twist, when new evidence came to light that proved Hakamada’s innocence. DNA tests carried out on the blood-stained clothes revealed that they did not belong to the former boxer, opening the way for the courts to grant him a new trial. That year, Judge Hiroaki Murayama, reviewing the case, stated that “the clothes were not the defendant’s”, raising the possibility that the evidence had been fabricated by the police. He was freed, however, this freedom did not mean his immediate absolution. Although he had been free from prison since 2014, Hakamada remained formally convicted until the Shizuoka court this Thursday finally declared his innocence.

The ruling, handed down by Judge Koshi Kunii, effectively acknowledged that Hakamada’s confessions had been obtained through “inhumane interrogations” and that the evidence presented by the prosecution had been manipulated.

Hakamada’s sister, Hideko, 91, was one of the main advocates for his release and followed the decision in court. “We won an acquittal, all thanks to your support,” she said emotionally to the applauding audience outside the court. Around 500 people gathered to watch the verdict and, upon hearing the decision, many shouted “banzai” – an expression of celebration in Japan.

Iwao Hakamada’s case has become a symbol of the failures of the Japanese judicial system, especially with regard to the use of the death penalty. According to information, in Japan, confessions obtained under duress, due to system failures, are still frequently accepted as evidence in courts, which raises concerns about the impartiality of investigations.

Hakamada’s acquittal sparked renewed calls for reforms to the Japanese judicial system. His lawyers and activists point out that the inhumane treatment to which the former boxer was subjected, combined with the forged evidence, exposed serious flaws in the way the justice system deals with serious criminal cases. Hakamada, who now lives under the care of his sister, has lost most of his mental faculties due to years of solitary confinement, and the impact of his imprisonment is irreversible. The prosecutor’s office responsible for the 88-year-old man’s case can still appeal the decision within two weeks.